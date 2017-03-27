Gonzaga favored to win over South Carolina in the Final Four matchup

Tyler Dorsey went off for the Ducks with a 27-point game, shooting 6-of-10 from three-point range.

Who had OR winning the Midwest? “We’ll see you in Phoenix”. And if we get that matchup on the first Monday in April, the point spread, I’m told, will basically be a pick’em.

SC fans are a giving bunch, apparently.

After three straight free throws from SC made it 70-65, a conventional three-point play by Allen cut the lead to 70-68 with 53 seconds left, but that would be the closest Florida would get as the Gamecocks scored the final three points of the game on free throw from Thornwell and dunk by Duane Notice.

“Obviously, we’re going to put a variation of “Dallas” in because it did work”, said USC coach Dawn Staley, whose team won 80-74 that day. They scuffled through the end of their season, losing six out of nine games, including their SEC tournament opener against Alabama.

Semrau is so proud of the young women she leads for many more reasons than what they achieve on the court.

Kansas had won its first three NCAA games, 100-62, 90-70 and 98-66. The heavy SC contingent continued to erupt – somehow finding a higher decibel than the ear-cracking cheers that permeated every crevice of the World’s Loudest Arena for nearly three hours.

OR returns to the Final Four for the first time in 78 years.

Martin was humble in his post-season interview. He stayed there for seven seasons.

When South Carolina faces Gonzaga in the NCAA final four playoffs in Arizona on Saturday, it will be the first time both the seventh-seeded Gamecocks and the No. 1 seeded Bulldogs have played their way into the semifinals. “And we did too”.

Florida finished the first half with a 17-9 flourish to take a 40-33 lead at halftime against SC in the East Regional final.

After his team went cold in the second half of their Elite Eight game against SC at Madison Square Garden, Florida coach Mike White was left to ponder what might have been.

“It’s a memory kids will always have, be so proud of, an awesome thing to be a part of”, said UF coach Mike White. They needed every one of them to counter 11 turnovers to the stingy SC defense.

The No. 7 Gamecocks are the clear underdogs in the match against the No. 4 Gators, but don’t discount them just yet.

“I’m happy to say I was able to get Florida basketball back to what Florida basketball is known for”, UF senior Justin Leon said.

As South Carolina imposed its will on defense and took care of business on offense, Baylor’s hopes of advancing slowly dimmed. “They’ve just been unbelievably consistent”.

“We really couldn’t buy a basket”, junior forward Johnathan Motley said. “Our defense wears people out”.

What could have been, they will never know.

All season, Thornwell has urged the Gamecocks to “secure the bag”, a lyric from the rapper Lil Uzi Vert that Thornwell repurposed as a mantra urging his teammates to leave no effort unspent. The junior from Spartanburg and one of the nation’s top basketball recruits might be heading to one of those “blue bloods” in the state above SC if the Tigers and Gamecocks can’t convince him to make his mark here. It started with Baylor up two and ended with a 16-point SC lead.

Florida fed off Leon’s offensive energy, hitting 7 of 12 3s and 56 percent of its overall floor shot (14 of 25) in the first half. “Especially a half hour after Chris makes the shot he made”.

“I thought our ball-screen defense was a lot better in the second half than it was in the first half”, Martin said.

Now the bag could be secured. Sindarius Thornwell led all scorers for the third consecutive game, scoring 24 points. On the next possession he stole the ball from Florida’s Kasey Hill and broke away in transition before dumping it to Kotsar for a short jumper that doubled the lead just under the two-minute mark.

Thornwell, the East Regional MVP, had 26 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

“I wanted to make sure”, Notice said about the dunk. “Nothing more to it”. The Gators turned around the Wisconsin game when they increased the pressure on the defensive end.