Google killing Gchat, foisting Hangouts

If you’re faithful to the classic Gchat, Google is dragging you Luddites to the future by ending Google Talk and replacing it with Hangouts.

Google keeps on refining their product mix. You will be prompted to switch to another app, like Android Message, which they are positioning as the “primary place to access SMS” on your Android device. Classic Gchat users will again get notifications to switch, but after June 26, users will be automatically transitioned to Hangouts.

Google introduced Google Talk into the Gmail experience back in 2005 to provide users with an easy messaging tool and some loyalists have continued to use the chat service till now. You need not worry that switching to a different app from Hangouts will affect previous SMS as all your messages will still be available when you make the switch.

But don’t be too surprised, Hangouts has been around since 2013 and you’ve probably gotten invitations to switch but ignored them.

The Google Talk Android app will also stop functioning, as will any third-party apps designed for Talk.

Other amendments include retiring following Gmail Labs – Authentication Icon, Google Voice Player, Picasa previews, Pictures in chat, Quick Links, Quote Selected Text, Smartlabels, and Yelp previews.

Moreover, Google is also removing the ability to email Google+ profile and the use Google+ Circles from the Gmail. However, this is expected to happen not before April 24, 2017.