Google may be working on new photo-editing social app

Browse and select the Camera app. But upon closing and reopening the app later, the pictures are nowhere to be found.

If you are facing a similar problem, you can try clearing the Camera app’s cache memory as well as wiping the cache partition via recovery. It gets even worse since the bug has no particular pattern, rather, random images disappear with others remaining intact.

The issue seems to affect all users running the HDR+ mode on the stock camera app in their handset.

When you capture a photo on your Google Nexus 6P, the smaller Nexus 5X or Samsung Galaxy S7 stock camera app, the photos mysteriously disappear after a while. This may ensure that the camera app saves it locally onto your device.

There have also been reports of disappeared pictures showing up unexpectedly after a few months.

Look for the Camera app.

Tap on the Camera app to launch its App info page.

You will enter fastboot mode now.

Now press the Volume button to open recovery mode screen and the hit Power button to choose it.

You will see an Android alone lying on its back.

Now press and hold the Power and Volume Up buttons to boot into recovery.

Using the volume buttons, go to Wipe cache partition and select that with the power button. Setting the correct date and time should help resolve this issue as per several user reports till now. Others have claimed that an update to your Google Nexus 6P or Nexus 5X's system date and time might just be the cure to this issue. This, however, can be done via Settings About System update Check for updates.

In addition, Google would lend its computer vision technology and prowess that now powers popular services such as Google Photos, YouTube and Google’s own image search.

Google has confirmed this app without giving any further details.

Another simple solution is to download another camera application to be used instead of the stock camera on the Nexus. In fact, some users have reported that they were still able to view old photos on their phones using a third party camera app.

There is only one fix to resolve this issue, wherein you are required to open the captured photo once on the camera, so that it gets stored locally on your handset. For now, it's best to keep your device up to date.