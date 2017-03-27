Google Pixel camera is powered by software that was made for Glass

On its first wholly-made device, Google earned high marks for the Pixel’s 12.3 megapixel camera.

While Gcam was initially born as a concept camera for Google Glass, the technology eventually grew much bigger, gradually making its way to a slew of other products and services like the camera app for Nexus 5 and Nexus 6, as well as Photos and YouTube – and most recently, the company’s flagship Pixel phone. It performs outstandingly well during the day, and great in low-light as well.

A software which was originally designed for Google Glass is behind the cameras of the Google Pixel and the Google Pixel XL.

The 12.3 MP camera on the phone is truly fantastic, but part of this magic is the software behind. Moreover, the sensor had to be just as good as any other smartphone sensors. Google Glass at the time of its release, made an interesting start by attracting photographers, doctors, porn industries and also casual users.

The team of developers there had to come up with a camera sensor that was both small and qualitative, which is not an easy task. As there was no option to change the hardware, Google worked on the image processing software to solve the sensor issue. The lens blur feature in Google’s camera app was also developed by the Gcam team. That is, the solution involved here used a method called as image fusion which takes a rapid sequence of photos and then fuses them in order to create a better quality image. However, the cameras seen on smartphones could not intake substantial light and consequently led to taking poor photos. Theoretically, the final picture offers the best of each photo that is clicked. These cameras are very highly rated and are also very well received among camera enthusiasts.