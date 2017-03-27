GOP Rep Quits Freedom Caucus After AHCA Failure

Poe tweeted Friday that some lawmakers “would’ve voted against the 10 Commandments”.

“I still believe that there is a good chance, if moderates and conservatives can come together, that we repeal and replace Obamacare, bring premiums down, cover more people”, he said. “Saying no is easy, leading is hard, but that is what we were elected to do. It is time to lead”. Trump even allegedly told caucus leader Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) “the would hold him responsible if the bill failed”.

The Freedom Caucus does not keep an official list of members, and Poe was a recent addition to the group.

The Trump administration had offered the Freedom Caucus a repeal of the Obamacare or Affordable Care Act’s “essential health benefits”, regulatory changes that would mean insurers no longer would have to include benefits such as maternity care or mental health coverage in their plans.

If President Donald Trump is going to put the blame for Republicans’ inability to pass health care legislation on the House Freedom Caucus, at least one member of the conservative coalition thinks it deserves it.

Despite his threats, the House Freedom Caucus did not budge and Ryan indefinitely postponed a vote on the AHCA.

Trump reportedly threatened to target Meadows and other naysayers politically if they opposed the bill.