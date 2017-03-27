GOP strips essential benefits from healthcare bill ahead of do-or-die Friday vote

Earlier on Friday, Ryan had warned President Donald Trump that he did not have enough Republican votes to pass it. The bill would replace major parts of President Barack Obama’s health care law and would block federal payments for a year to Planned Parenthood.

Republican tax credits would have been based on age, not income like Obama’s, and the tax boosts Obama imposed on higher-earning people and health care companies would have been repealed.

In a morning tweet, Trump targeted the House Freedom Caucus, whose hard-right members have been the core of opposition to the GOP legislation and have come under intense pressure from the White House and party leaders to fall into line.

“At some point we have to cowboy up and prove we can govern”, said Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

As President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan face a showdown with Republicans, both moderate and conservative, on whether to repeal Obamacare, the party has been scrambling to rewrite the legislation in order to appease members of the right-wing Freedom Caucus and win its passage.

With AHCA’s future looking very uncertain heading into Thursday’s House vote, on Wednesday night GOP leaders offered a big concession to conservatives: eliminating the essential health benefit requirements for insurance.

The leaders seem to be calculating that at crunch time enough dissidents will decide against sabotaging the bill, Trump’s young presidency and the House GOP leadership’s ability to set the agenda, with a single, crushing defeat. At a meeting Thursday, a White House official posted a picture on Twitter saying the Freedom Caucus gave Trump a standing ovation when he entered the room. He called the health bill “the biggest Republican welfare plan in the history of the party”.

Moments after the bill was pulled, Pres. Trump told the New York Times that he expected Obamacare to “explode” this year – meaning premiums will rise and more Americans will be unhappy with the law.

Meanwhile, moderates were infuriated that GOP leaders offered to make AHCA even more toxic, and all they got in return was a “maybe”.

“There’s no question we have left everything on the field”, Spicer said.

In a danger sign for Republicans, a Quinnipiac University poll found that people disapprove of the GOP legislation by 56 percent to 17 percent, with 26 percent undecided. Pres. Trump said he’d walk away from the Obamacare repeal plan if it didn’t pass and begin working on other legislative goals.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who as speaker was Obama’s crucial lieutenant in passing the Democratic bill in the first place, couldn’t resist a dig at the GOP disarray. “Rookie’s error for bringing this up on a day when clearly you’re not ready”.

Obama declared in a statement that “America is stronger” because of the current law and said Democrats must make sure “any changes will make our health care system better, not worse for hardworking Americans”. Trump tweeted to supporters, “Go with our plan! Call your Rep & let them know”.

Unlike Obama and Pelosi when they passed Obamacare, the Republicans had failed to build an outside constituency or coalition to support their bill. Instead, medical professionals, doctors and hospitals – major employers in some districts – as well as the AARP and other influential consumer groups were almost unanimously opposed.

The bill’s faltering comes after days of tense negotiations between the Trump administration and rebellious conservative lawmakers who refused to support the legislation as written. The Chamber of Commerce was in favor.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the Republican bill would have resulted in 24 million additional uninsured people in a decade and lead to higher out-of-pocket medical costs for many lower-income and people just shy of age 65 when they would become eligible for Medicare. In an updated analysis Thursday, the CBO said late changes to the bill meant to win over reluctant lawmakers would cut beneficial deficit reduction in half, while failing to cover more people.