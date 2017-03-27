Gordhan, Jonas ordered to return to SA – Presidency

President Jacob Zuma has given an urgent instruction to Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, to return from an investor roadshow in the United Kingdom and U.S., according to a report by the Daily Maverick.

The Daily Maverick broke the story today and claims that the two have been recalled from an worldwide roadshow to London and NY and told to return to South Africa.

Business Day has reported that the trip was cancelled because it was allegedly “unauthorised”. The Daily Maverick reported that the authorisation was rescinded with no clear reason.

Gordhan, Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and Treasury Director-General Lungisa Fuzile received text messages from the Presidency telling them to cancel their trip, according to the people who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to comment on the matter. However, the presidency did not provide a reason for the withdrawal.

The reports come amidst growing rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle.

In October 2016‚ the National Prosecuting Authority said it was investigating Gordhan for fraud but later dropped those charges.

Gordhan has been instrumental in South Africa’s efforts to stave off rating downgrades by worldwide credit agencies. His deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, was expected to lead the U.S. leg of the trip.