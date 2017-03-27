Gorgeous gigapixel image puts Dubai in the spotlight

So big is the image that processing it and balancing the light took 48 hours of not insignificant computer processing power, and 1,825, frames to create.

Now the automaker has made a decision to hide a Flying Spur on the streets of Dubai, which is an interesting play – since it’s fairly easy to hide one in this particular town, which is renowned for holding many of them. The level of detail on offer is extraordinary, to the point where you can tell what kind of plants people have on their balconies, and clearly make out ripples in the water of Dubai Marina. Bentley suspended a camera 264 metres up the Cayan Tower to capture the image.

The vehicle manufacturer Bentley has released a stunning gigapixel photo of Dubai but can you find the super auto they’ve found in the picture?

LAST year, Bentley Motors revealed the world’s first gigapixel image – one of the most detailed pictures technologically possible.

While it takes 130 hours for Bentley’s team to build each Flying Spur, creating a 7-billion-pixel image of it only took 66 hours-and some know-how from NASA. It’s a pretty cool way to highlight Bentley’s attention to the details.

In fact the image (not our version above – the one on Bentley’s site) is a gigapixel image stitched together with an nearly impossible 57.7 billion pixels of information taken by a camera 264 metres up Dubai’s Cayan Tower.

The Flying Spur W12 S features enhanced power and torque outputs from the mighty 6.0-litre, twin-turbo W12 engine.

It is one of the most incredible images of a city ever created – with a hidden surprise. Increase in power means, the Flying Spur W12 S achieves a top speed of 325kmph and it is first four-door Bentley to exceed the 200mph (322kmph) performance barrier.

Bentley has also tuned the suspension and improves the car’s handling and traction.