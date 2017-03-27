Gorillaz Reveal Short Film To Announce New Album ‘Humanz’ (Week in Review)

In addition to that, the British virtual rock band made the album available for pre-order on iTunes, and shared FOUR new songs off of it in the process, including “Saturnz Barz”, “Andromeda”, “Ascension” and “We’ve Got The Power“.

Gorillaz took to the stage at London’s new Printworks venue on Friday night, with Albarn telling the crowd of fans, industry execs and celebrities, with thousands more watching live on the band’s Facebook page: “Thanks for coming along at such short notice”. Damon Albarn was accompanied on stage by De La Soul, Danny Brown, Pusha T, Noel Gallagher and several others to perform their respective tracks from Humanz. Collaborators who weren’t able to make it – and the band’s cartoon alter egos – also appeared on the big screens.

The night dipped into some classic Gorillaz tracks as well, including their debut album hit “Clint Eastwood”, which brought out guest Del the Funky Homosapien.

Watch Gorillaz in concert above.

Check out the performances (below), along with fan-captured footage of their upcoming record with De La Soul.