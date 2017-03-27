Government will act only against illegal slaughterhouses: BJP

He said the capacity of legal abattoirs should be enhanced to meet the demand. “But as I have said earlier as well, anything illegal can not be justified”, Singh told reporters.

“Action is being taken against illegal slaughterhouses and meat shops in Uttar Pradesh”.

“The government would not trouble those slaughterhouses which are following the norms and have license. They need not fear”, Singh clarified.

Citing an instance, Singh said, “One of the norms mentioned in the licence is the installation of CCTV cameras in the premises of the slaughterhouse”.

On the other hand, while addressing a civic reception in hometown Gorakhpur, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the abattoirs operating legally will not be touched but action will be taken against the illegal ones. “However, the previous government did not do anything to ensure the closure of these illegal abattoirs”. “Do not believe news of it going around on social media”, Singh said.

“Let’s not fall prey to a disinformation campaign. Now, the government should give them time for regularisation instead of sealing them”, Owaisi said outside Parliament.

The Yogi Adityanath government’s crackdown against illegal slaughter houses and meat shops has met with a stiff resistance from traders-including those selling chicken, fish and eggs-and many of them have closed shops in protest against the decision.

On anti-Romeo squads, Singh said the government would not tolerate any vigilantism.