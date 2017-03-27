Govt rejected Padma awards for MS Dhoni, Arnab Goswami, Ram Rahim

As per a report by The Indian Express, these are just some of the names included in the 18,768 nominations list released by the Home Ministry.

The Home Ministry has not cited reasons for rejecting the names. Additionally, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president, Sharad Pawar who was honoured with Padma Vibhushan was not present in the Padma awards nomination list. They were granted the highest civilian award in the “public affairs” category, which falls under the central government’s sole discretion. Some of the top dignitaries who did not make the final cut included former captain of the Indian cricket team, MD Dhoni, late air hostess and Ashoka Chakra recipient, Neerja Bhanot and Indian Tabla player, Zakir Hussain.

By the end of this year, the Padma awards are expected to be conferred by President Pranab Mukherjee at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Pt Ajay Pohankar, Hindustani classical vocalist (recommended by BJP MP and HRD minister Prakash Javadekar).

Airhostess Neerja Bhanot, who was killed during a hijack in 1986, was nominated by BJP MP from Chandigarh Kirron Kher. Neerja’s biopic starring Sonam Kapoor hit the screens a year ago. NIA’s founding chief, the late Radha Vinod Raju, was nominated by one Bhaarath Chandresh Shah from Chennai, his name was also dropped.

The report also states that there were some bollywood personalities whose names were nominated but were later denied- it included the name of Manoj Bajpayee, Shri Devi, singer Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik and film maker Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Spiritual leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain were two other popular names who were snubbed for the award. But only three of those 18, musician Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, wrestler Sakshi Malik and gymnast Dipa Karmakar, were named for the awards.

The committee to shortlist the names of Padma awards, comprised of the Cabinet Secretary, Secretary to the President, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Home Secretary, actress Wahida Rehman, political expert S Gurumurthy, former badminton player Pullela Gopichand, journalist and MP Dr Harivansh among others, the report said.

