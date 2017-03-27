Graeme Souness accuses Arsenal stars with ‘weak personalities’ of doing this

Graeme Souness has slammed Arsenal’s “weak personalities” and predicted that the Gunners will finish sixth in the Premier League this season.

The north London side have played two games less than Jurgen Klopp’s side but have lost their last three Premier League games on the road.

The Gunners have slipped to sixth-place after losing four of their last five league games and Souness can not see the north London outfit recovering to force their way back into the top four.

The Gunners are now in sixth place in the Premier League table and six points behind Liverpool, who occupy the final Champions League spot.

‘As long as there are doubts over Arsene Wenger’s future, it gives the weak personalities in their squad another excuse, ‘ he added.

“It’s not good for a player to be playing at home under constant pressure because the crowd are not happy”.