Graham blasts Schumer over resistance to Neil Gorsuch

In watching the recent confirmation hearings on Neil Gorsuch’s appointment to the Supreme Court, it is apparent that numerous Democrats were more interested in making sure he knew they believe the Constitution is a living document to be changed at the whims of a changing society.

Graham’s remarks came during a discussion of Judge Neil Gorsuch’s pending Supreme Court confirmation, which he considered “a home run”, despite Schumer’s vow to filibuster this week. In fact, Democrats had more reason to complain: More than Mr. Gorsuch, whom conservative activist groups handpicked, the moderate Garland was a consensus nominee.

But the Democrats remain outnumbered in the Senate, 52-48, and Gorsuch’s performance during questioning did nothing to shake the solid GOP support for his nomination. Now we have to ensure Senator Schumer’s promise to filibuster Gorsuch’s nomination.

Graham said Republicans would use the nuclear option allowing a simple majority vote if Democrats attempt to filibuster President Trump’s nominee to the high court.

The left also knows that, as long as they have the corrupt left-stream press telling people how socially unfair a Supreme Court nominee might appear, public opinion can be persuaded out of ignorance to adopt their view.

“Judge Gorsuch was one of the finest people, I think, President Trump could’ve chosen”, he said.

Nevertheless, the national interest requires that Democrats judge Gorsuch “on the merits”, as Sen. “His nomination will have a cloture vote”. Third, the parties could strike a deal that would preserve the filibuster for the minority party in the case of future nominees while providing for an up-or-down vote on Gorsuch’s confirmation.

“.it has everything to do with the Democratic base and the hard left taking over the Democratic party. I’m hoping eight Democrats will realize this is one of the best choices available to President Trump – he could not have done better – and give him 60 votes so we don’t turn the Senate upside down”. Other Democrats, such as Sen.

Democratic leaders are definitely going to put up a fight against Gorsuch, however, it seems unlikely that they will be able to block his appointment.

But Supreme Court justices, of course, don’t just call pitches; they also establish the strike zone in the hard, gray-area cases that reach the nation’s highest court.

If Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell changed the rules it would be “bad for the country”, Schumer said.