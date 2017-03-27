Great-gran celebrates 44 years working at McDonald’s

A 94-year-old IN woman is celebrating 44 years of working at McDonald’s.

Mrs Maurer is something of an institution at the restaurant in Evansville, Indiana but she has revealed that she did not plant to stay so long when she began working there in 1973.

Loyal customers and co-workers have even offered to pick her up and drop her off at home after her shift.

‘Loraine has quite a following.

So Kenworthy made a decision to plan a party to celebrate Maurer, inviting her church – Good Shepherd Catholic Church Parish – along with her family and friends. She said they’ve become her closest friends and were her “life-savers” after the death of her husband.

“It was wonderful”, Maurer said of her party. “I have traveled with them, gone to ball games with them”.

“They were my live savers when I lost my husband”, she recalled.

Maurer works the breakfast shift on Friday and Saturday mornings.

Maurer tells ABC News that she has thought about retirement, but “would miss it too much”. I really and truly enjoy it’.

“My customers make my life”, Mrs Maurer told People. “And so I’m trying”.