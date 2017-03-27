‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 13 Spoilers: Is Owen And Amelia’s Marriage Finally Over?

It’s time for Ellen Pompeo to prove her skills behind the camera, as the actress is all set to make her directorial debut in “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 13. “He’s waiting and he loves her and he’s tortured and we’ll see what happens”. It would have a huge impact on Nathan, obviously, in whatever is going on with him and Meredith.

Debbie Allen’s favorite part of the show is having “mad old sex with Dr. Webber” The TV icon, who plays Dr. Catherine Avery, and James Pickens, Jr., who plays Dr. Richard Webber, shared a brief kiss onstage before she promised a season finale that fans won’t stop talking about: “I’m telling you right now, the end of this season is hot, honey”.

And so Stephanie grieved for the Clatchs because she thought they deserved better, but DeLuca ultimately admitted out loud that he loves Jo!

The love triangle between the three doctors is going strong especially after Jo and Alex’s abrupt breakup which followed by the Deluca assault that almost threw Alex behind the bars.

As for Amelia (Scorsone) and Owen’s (McKidd) relationship, things are looking sour now that Amelia doesn’t want kids.

GREY’S ANATOMY – “Till I Hear It From You” – Diane Pierce returns to Grey Sloan, but Maggie is still in the dark as to why she’s really there.

“This force of nature wouldn’t take no for an answer, and I’m forever grateful to her for that”, Pompeo stated. Honestly, I don’t even need to turn on the sound to know that I’m not going to be overwhelmed by this prospective relationship. But when he fails to provide one, Meredith leaves him in the dust. In an episode 17 sneak peek, Meredith tells Riggs that she has to give her a reason to want to be with him.

Meredith hooked up with Nathan before she knew her half-sister was interested in the surgeon. “You were at the O.R. board and you were with [Maggie] and she said something that made you laugh and I couldn’t move”. “But hey, who knows?” I didn’t even try to like you. “I’m sorry, I wish I did”. Meredith, though, responded with that Nathan should ask her out to dinner, to which he immediately did and she accepted right away. Justin Chambers (Alex) is highly optimistic about a Marlex romance. “I think friends can become lovers like that, that’s possible too”, he told Entertainment Tonight. But while we’re on the subject of Jackson: he and April don’t speak at all during the episode (I’m not sure if April appears at all, actually.) Way to squash all of last week’s momentum! Maggie’s eye-rolling at the idea of her mother getting plastic surgery is understandable, if a little bratty, but her reaction when Jackson insists her mom tell her the truth about the cancer is…less so.