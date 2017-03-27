Ground broken on CRRC factory in Chicago

Susan Sadlowski Garza, the start of construction on a new factory on the Southeast Side of Chicago that will build new rail cars for the Chicago Transit Authority represents a big step forward for the area.

The 7000-series rail cars, which, according to the news release, will be the first CTA rail cars made in Chicago since 1964, include such features as AC-power propulsion for smooth, quiet rides; additional security cameras both inside and outside the vehicle; and GPS-triggered announcements and automatic passenger counting for improved service planning.

“I’m proud to say that 36 years after the last rail auto rolled out of the Pullman factory, rail cars will once again be union-made on Chicago’s Southside”, said Jorge Ramirez, President of the Chicago Federation of Labor in a statement.

Last year, transport body CTA awarded CRRC Sifang America, a subsidiary of China’s CRRC, the contract to supply up to 846 new rail cars, with an initial firm order for 400 carriages.

Production of the Series 7000 cars is due to begin in early 2019.

The first order of 400 will cost $632 million, or $1.58 million per auto, with plans for an additional 446 cars, the mayor’s office said. CRRC has committed to employing at least 169 employees in the factory and warehouse and around 200 during the site’s construction.

CRRC Sifang America held a groundbreaking ceremony for its rolling stock assembly plant in Chicago on March 16.

The $100 million, 380,944-square-foot manufacturing facility will be on 45 acres at 13535 S. Torrence Ave. Approximately $7 million will be spent on training for the facility workforce.