GUAM countries ink documents on cooperation

The heads of governments of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development – GUAM (Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova) adopted a final statement following the summit in Kiev March 27, reads a message posted on the Ukrainian government’s website, APA reported. Georgia is holding the GUAM chairmanship on its 20th anniversary this year.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has called on the GUAM member states to fully implement the program on cooperation with Japan, signed in 2015, and to continue the work on the framework program for cooperation with the United States. “The organisation needs strong political consolidation among its member states to achieve all the goals it has set”, Kvirikashvili said.

The initiative to hold a meeting of the heads of governments was made by Azerbaijan who chaired the organization in 2016.

“We can strengthen GUAM and our countries by our joint efforts; we should clearly realize what we want to achieve together, because success, first of all, depends on our consistent and coordinated cooperation”, he said. “This is why GUAM’s voice should be heard as loud as possible [to reach the global level]”, Kvirikashvili said hoping for even more worldwide support against violations of territorial integrity and sovereignty of the GUAM member states.

Also, a protocol on mutual recognition of certain results of customs procedures in relation to goods and vehicles transported across the state borders of the GUAM member countries was inked. Unsolved conflicts in the GUAM region keep on hindering our political, economic and social development. “We will be able, after this summit, when we will sign the necessary documents, to improve the situation regarding our bilateral trade”, noted the Ukrainian prime minister. In 1999, Uzbekistan joined the format and four years later withdrew.