Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Broker Price Targets For The Coming Week

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s performance this year to date is -8.34%. They now have a $64.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Another critical number in evaluating a stock is P/E or the price to earnings ratio. They now have a Dollars 70 price target on the stock.

Earnings per share (EPS) breaks down the profitability of the company on a single share basis, and for Halliburton Company the EPS stands at 0.04 for the previous quarter, while the analysts predicted the EPS of the stock to be 0.02, suggesting the stock exceeded the analysts’ expectations.

3/27/2017-Deutsche Bank AG Reiterated Rating of Buy. Finally, Vetr upgraded Halliburton Company from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

According to the the latest analyst ratings which have been released, 17 brokers have issued a rating of “buy”, 19 brokers “outperform”, 2 brokers “hold”, 0 brokers “underperform” and 1 brokers “sell”.

Recently analysts working for various investment brokerages have changed their ratings and price targets on shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). The stock’s market capitalization is 42.84B, it has a 52-week low of 33.26 and a 52-week high of 58.78. The firm’s market cap is $50.35 billion. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) shares slumped -0.60% to $49.41 on Friday.

The company’s expected revenue in the current quarter to be 4.21 Billion, seeing a projected current quarter growth of 85.7%, and per annum growth estimates over the next 5 year period of around 24.88%. Halliburton Company had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 36.28%.

The company reported an impressive total revenue of 15.89 Billion in the last fiscal year.

10/20/2016 – Halliburton Company had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Loop Capital. Citigroup Inc. dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton Company to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.11 per share, with a total value of $307,822.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,055.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $38,209.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Stock is now moving with a positive distance from the 200 day simple moving average of approximately 2.19%, and has a poor year to date (YTD) performance of -8.34% which means the stock is constantly subtracting to its value from the previous fiscal year end price. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company.

12/01/2016 – Sanford C. Bernstein began new coverage on Halliburton Company giving the company a “outperform” rating. It serves national and independent oil and natural gas companies. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,102,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,697,392,000 after buying an additional 2,639,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,360,728 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,827,936,000 after buying an additional 449,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton Company by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 22,313,730 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,001,440,000 after buying an additional 391,432 shares during the last quarter.

Halliburton Company is a provider of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry.