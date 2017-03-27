Hammer death victim was not pregnant with alleged killer’s baby, court hears

Roy Webster admits beating Anne Shortall to death with a hammer but denies her murder by claiming he had no intention to do so.

Professor Cassidy said it wasn’t possible to say if the duct tape was placed on her – before or after her death – but it would have excluding all possibilities of survival.

She said Ms Shortall’s head and face were wrapped with duct tape blocking her airways.

There was blood on her face, hair and hands and there was dirt on her feet.

Five of the fatal blows landed on the top of her head but Prof Cassidy said none of them caused fractures to the skull and her brain was intact, although slightly swollen.

There was no evidence of a recent pregnancy.

She said bruising to Ms Shortall’s face could have been due to separate blows such as punches or kicks.

On Good Friday of 2015 he met with Anne Shortall and asked her for proof she was pregnant, she realised he didn’t have the money and told him she would sort it out herself.

The accused claimed he snapped when Ms Shortall claimed she was pregnant and was going to tell his wife unless he did not give her £6,500 to have an abortion. On January 12, 2015, less than one month after her sexual encounter with Mr Webster, Ms Shortall came to her complaining of having “very heavy periods”.

He also said he was unsure if Ms Shortall was dead when he taped her hands and told gardai “maybe” he was binding her hands because she was still alive but as far as he knew he had “finished hitting her at that stage”.

She said Ms Shortall was referred to a gynaecologist who saw her on March 16th and carried out a test on her womb that would also be incompatible with a person being pregnant.

Webster said “yeah she must have put up her arms” but said he was “in a daze” and could not recall for definite.