Harry Potter fans can now get Butterbeer ice cream

Yuengling’s Ice Cream says the new Butterbeer variety combines buttercream and butterscotch ice cream. The beer and ice cream operations are separate companies.The ice cream is made at Leiby’s Dairy, Walker Township, Schuylkill County.

Just so long as the world steers clear of Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans for other flavor inspirations, we welcome new Harry Potter crossovers in the culinary world.

“My kids were big “Harry Potter” fans and we wanted to do something unique”, David Yuengling, president of Yuengling’s Ice Cream, told the Huffington Post.

Twitter could not be happier about this development. We’ve seen M&M’s and Starbucks lattes that supposedly taste like the magical Harry Potter drink, but this is a first.

Even though the ice cream division is separate from the Yuengling Brewery, it is still not available in all states – including MI. Will you be rushing out to purchase some Butterbeer ice cream? Find out more at the Yuengling’s Ice Cream website, and then join Hermione in enjoying some.

Is Butterbeer ice cream something you’re interested in trying? The new treat joins the ice cream maker’s line of 18 available flavors.

The pint can be found at many local supermarket chains and retails around $3.69 – $3.99.

Here’s the problem. J.K. Rowling created the fictional drink in her Harry Potter books, and Warner Bros. secured all the rights and produced the movies.