Harry Winks eyes spot in England senior squad

Exhausted of the Three Lions floundering on the biggest stage, the former defender is trying to shake things up away from the field as well as on it.

Gareth Southgate has revealed he is giving more responsiblity to his England players in a bid to stop them freezing in the harsh glare of the worldwide spotlight. You have to make decisions on the field. “I got the impression the rugby players have that philosophy”.

“Our job is to see how they might improve, not kill them for mistakes”.

“It’s an environment I’m used to working in, it is pressurised, but working at Chelsea is also pressurised so from a personal perspective, I was comfortable making that step”. Mistakes will happen. I made bloody millions of them. “You’re a better player for going through that”.

“It is a breath of fresh air to be part of this England team with no stone unturned tactically”.

Southgate was boss of England’s Under-21s before being promoted to take the senior side reins and has already given chances to players he worked with at youth level.

Bertrand said: “I took massive inspiration from meeting with Eddie”. How to sustain it?

“Then we reflect on it as a whole rather than being exclusively led by one man”.

“We have great depth in all positions”. That’s why it was fantastic that Gareth invited everyone, not just those who had been called up (to Monday’s meeting). We are encouraged to dissect games and come to conclusions ourselves.

Jones spent time with England’s footballers last week.

Southgate is keenly aware that many of his predecessors as England manager have preferred to impose their will on the squad rather than listen to the opinions of the players. It has to be constant.

“Our ideas of how to achieve success were a lot clearer”.

Gareth Southgate wants a new era for England, with leadership of the team shared between the manager and the players, and he does not want his squad referring to him as “gaffer” or “boss”.

“The manager [Boothroyd] has told us that there are opportunities there, as long as we keep performing for club and country and doing well, then the opportunity is there to take”, he said.

“Maybe some people might see “boss” as a sign of respect, but you can call someone “boss” with zero respect”.

If we’re honest, Winksy probably isn’t quite ready for the England senior national team, or, he might be ready for a call-up but perhaps not for any significant game time.