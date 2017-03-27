Hat, pole for AIADMK factions

Similarly, Dinakaran told reporters that legal recourse to defreeze the party symbol would be looked into.

As the EC had frozen the two leaves symbol of the AIADMK, the two camps were also given time to choose a symbol from a list of free symbols allotted by the Commission and submit the same.

While the Sasikala faction has got the name “AIADMK Amma” (the one it had suggested), the OPS faction was allotted the name “AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma”.

“Neither of the aforesaid two groups shall also be permitted to use the symbol “Two Leaves”, reserved for “All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam”, the EC said.

Both factions can again file their case before April 17, said the EC. The OPS camp will be known as AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma), while their rivals, AIADMK Amma. Jayalalithaa’s niece, Deepa Jayakumar filed nomination to contest in the R K Nagar bypoll as well. The OPS camp has said that it has not yet received an official confirmation. The ECI had no option but to freeze the original symbol since neither of the two sides could effectively substantiate its claim of being the “real’ AIADMK”. Team Sasikala, which was first offered an “auto-rickshaw” symbol, later settled for a “hat”. Two Central ministers camped in Chennai, particularly at Apollo Hospitals and they made Panneerselvam the CM.

Both the camps had hired legal heavyweights like former Law Ministers M Veerappa Moily and Salman Khurshid, former Solicitor General Mohan Parasaran, senior advocates CS Vaidyanathan, G Krishnakumar and B Srinivasan.

The Sasikala faction, to which incumbent chief minister E. K. Palaniswami belongs, has chosen the name “AIADMK (Amma)” and has been allotted the hat symbol.

Asked if Ms Sasikala’s being in jail was a setback for the party, the two-time parliamentarian said, “Not really”. The move comes ahead of the RK Nagar by-polls scheduled to be held on April 12 this year.

The AIADMK treasurer, who is also Ms Sasikala’s nephew, explained the significance of their choice of poll symbol. “Parties take great efforts to register their symbol in the minds of the people and once you are forced not to use them, the party’s identity is affected”, says historian S. Theodore Baskaran.

The Sasikala faction cited the support of 122 MLAs and 37 Lok Sabha MPs, besides almost 1900 out of 2100 general council members. “The new symbols they have been given by the ECI is not registered in the voters” mind. This took place when VK Sasikala was in distress following Jayalalithaa’s death.

Meanwhile both factions claim to be real AIADMK and both could approach the court for justice. After 27 years, the DMK’s “rising sun” will not face the usual tough contest from AIADMK founder MGR’s magic symbol of “two leaves”.

However, DMK has all the chances to win the RK Nagar mainly due to the split in AIADMK. The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu is no exception. The government has to drop Sasikala, the root cause of all troubles for the party, government and state.