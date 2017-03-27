Health care debacle is a stinging loss for Ryan

The president refrained from criticising Mr Ryan, whose job as speaker of the House involves rallying support for controversial bills.

Meadows said Sunday he understood the president was moving forward, but said he hoped to eventually find a consensus on health care with the less conservative Republican members of Congress.

President Trump said the Republicans would probably focus on tax reform for now. Looming in a few weeks is the need to agree on a bill to keep the government open.

Losing the vote would have been significant for Ryan, who got the Trump administration to agree to a legislative strategy that pursued health care reform before turning to the rest of the Republican agenda. “This is a setback – no two ways about it – but it is not the end of this story”, Ryan said.

“I think the president should reach out to Democrats”, Graham (R-SC) said.

Repealing and replacing Obamacare was a top campaign promise by Trump in the 2016 presidential election. Just past 3 PM, House Republicans realized they were short of votes and withdrew the bill.

“So now we’re going to go for tax reform, which I’ve always liked”, Trump said Friday following the decision to cancel the vote.

“Ultimately, this all kind of comes down to a choice: Are all of us willing to give a little to get something done?” the Wisconsin Republican continued.

Numerous very same pressures that stopped the GOP’s American Health Care Act dead in its tracks will be present again with tax reform.

Trump said the new AHCA was just the beginning of three-stage reforms of United States health care, which he claimed would have seen premiums go down. During the interview, the congressman emphasized that the unsuccessful American Health Care Act was just “one bill” of an ongoing “negotiation process”.

“We all learned a lot”, Trump told reporters at the White House.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said at a town hall meeting Saturday that the president needs to reach across the aisle to get something done.

“I will not sugar coat this”.

Meanwhile, Democrat and House minority leader Nancy Pelosi described the retraction as “a victory for the American people”. Ryan, in a press conference on Friday, owned up to the failure, saying “doing big things is hard”.

What did the bill propose?