Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has insider ownership of 52.70% and institutional ownership of 23.18%. The stock has a market cap of $133.80 million, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.

The stock’s price switched up -3.85% 20-Days Simple Moving Average, dropped -8.30% from 50-Days Simple Moving Average and rose 73.75% from 200 Days Simple Moving Average.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st.

The counter witnessed a trading volume of 0.71 million shares versus an average volume of 0.42 million shares during last trading session.

In the profitability analysis, net profit margin of the firm was recorded at 2.40% and operating profit margin was calculated at 9.80%.

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 0.4% in the third quarter.

On 10/28/2016 Cannell Capital Llc, Major Shareholder, bought 150 with an average share price of $4.75 per share and the total transaction amounting to $712.50. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter worth $630,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Health Insurance Innovations Inc opened for trading at $15.65 and hit $15.85 on the upside on Friday, eventually ending the session at $15.75, with a gain of 0.32% or 0.05 points. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

In a just published Form 13, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Health Insurance Innovations Inc.

Today, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) with a Buy. They issued a "buy" rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. (HIIQ), according to the reports 1 analysts rate the stock "Buy", 2 "Outperform", 0 "Underperform", 0 "Sell", while 1 "Hold". The stock now has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $22.33.

Health Insurance Innovations Inc.is a developer distributor and administrator of cloud-based individual health insurance plans and ancillary products. Its individual major medical (IMM) plans cover prescription drugs, pre-existing conditions and preventive care, while STM plans provide optional coverage for prescription drugs.