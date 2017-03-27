Hempstead Man Sexually Assaulted Tot, Stabbed 2 Women, Cops Say

Police said he stabbed his girlfriend multiple times.

The Hempstead PD said that the woman managed to escape by fleeing to another area of the house where she used her cellphone to call the police.

Doctors examined the two-year-old little girl and confirmed she had been sexually assaulted. When she arrived at the apartment and discovered her daughter’s condition, an argument broke out, and Alvarado-Ventura stabbed her.

According to detectives, Tommy Vladim Alvarado-Ventura, 31, at approximately 11:30 pm on Tuesday, was at the home he shares with his girlfriend with her two year old daughter, four year old son and another tenant of the apartment who was in charge of watching the children. He lived on Long Island and had been deported from the US four times.

The woman left the bar and Alvarado-Ventura confronted her in the parking lot, where he beat her, kicked her, and stabbed her multiple times in the back, thighs and mouth. He’s served in law enforcement almost three decades, and said: “It really is nauseating”.

MS-13 gang member Tommy Alvarado-Ventura, who was previously deported four times to El Salvador, was arrested Wednesday in Hempstead, Long Island after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 2-year-old girl, stabbed a young woman multiple times outside a bar, and then stabbed his girlfriend multiple times, according to the Nassau County Polic Department.

The girlfriend and her 2-year-old daughter were taken to a hospital. He pleaded not guilty after a court appearance Thursday and was remanded. His court-appointed attorney declined to comment.

For the assault and stabbings, Alvarado-Ventura was charged with attempted murder, assault and weapons possession. It wasn’t clear if he knew the woman he allegedly attacked at the bar. She says the child’s mother begged her not to call police because she was afraid Alvarado-Ventura would kill her family. The 4-year-old child wasn’t hurt. He is an illegal immigrant who is a known MS-13 gang member, with a history of prior arrests for offenses including drunk driving, assault, and false impersonation.

Immigration authorities sent Alvarado-Ventura back to El Salvador four times between 2006 and 2011, but each time he again crossed the border illegally and returned to the country.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday. But emotions ran high, and one person fainted, collapsing on the floor.