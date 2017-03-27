Here’s a trailer for the ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ trailer

On Monday, Sony released a short teaser for a longer Spider-Man Homecoming trailer due out Tuesday. “Some people see themselves as victims-[the Vulture] sees himself a little bit like that”, he said.

Fourteen previous Marvel films have seen a number of huge superhero battles leave a ton of destruction in their wake, and Adrian Toomes (Keaton) is a blue-collar sort who runs a NY salvaging company that cleans up after these messes. Toomes becomes irate at Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), however, when Stark founds a new government organization that puts him out of business.

Bouncing off Keaton’s comments regarding Vulture, director Jon Watts then touched on the ways in which Spider-Man: Homecoming weaves its way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Holland reprises his role as Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Studios/Sony film, which also stars Robert Downey Jr., Zendaya, Keaton and Marisa Tomei. “Sometimes these movies are so casual about just destroying whole cities and incredible things happen and everyone’s like, ‘Eh, whatever.’ If that really happened, it would be fantastic and change everything”.

Vulture and Spider-Man battling atop what looks to be a jet, flying at high altitude. In the current Amazing Spider-Man comics run, writer Dan Slott has Peter Parker embracing his new, luxurious life as a tech billionaire who has no problems using his wealth to outfit his Spider-Man with all the latest gadgets and gizmos. The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, and executive produced by Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Patricia Whitcher, Jeremy Latcham, and Stan Lee.

Spider-Man: Homecoming will swing into theaters on July 7, 2017.