Here’s video of LaVar Ball, former Carolina Panther, actually playing basketball

Now his skills on the court are on display, after the YouTube page of The Hoops Column unearthed a video of Ball playing in a men’s league in Chino Hills, Calif.

Still, there wasn’t much (or any) footage of Ball actually playing basketball in a competitive manner … until now. We are not sure when it was taken. After hyping his sons to no end for the last what feels like 5 years, son Lonzo Ball’s UCLA bruins get knocked out of the NCAA tournament and poor LaVar ball is crying.

LaVar Ball previously claimed that he could beat Michael Jordan in one-on-one, which was an outrageous thing to say because Ball averaged 2.2 points per game at Washington State before transferring. Check out #=No. 8 on the red team, the guy with a vertical leap nearly high enough to slide a piece of paper under, if you’re quick.

“I would just back (Jordan) in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left, ” he said.

I can not wait for the guy to just fade away from existence. “And he can only make so many shots outside before I make every bucket under the rim”.