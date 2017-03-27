Here’s Why The Witcher Author Makes No Money From the Games

Andrzej Sapkowski, author of the Witcher novels upon which the popular game series is based, doesn’t make any money when you buy a copy of one of the games. During the interview, he reveals how he was approached by Adrian Chmielarz (Bulletstorm, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter) among other developers for the games until CD Projekt RED came along with a good proposal and “a big bag of money”. Sapkowski initially meant to write just one novel, he said in a lengthy and very entertaining interview with Eurogamer, but the acclaim it brought led him to make more, eventually resulting in the sprawling Witcher saga-and interest from videogame developers. As it turns out, the author accepted a one-off payment for the rights, instead of a deal that offered a percentage of the profits. “I was stupid enough to sell them rights to the whole bunch“, said Sapkowski.

Still, he acknowledged that CD Projekt RED deserves all the praise and benefits from its game adaptation of The Witcher.

Like a lot of fantasy and sci-fi writers, Sapkowski is a bit of an old crank, and he’s also no fan of video games.

Maybe Mr. Sapkowski can re-negotiate his contract with CD Projekt RED. “It happened. I can remember my reaction: I know many bad words and I used all of them, in many languages”. “Give me all my money right now”, he joked. The whole amount.’ It was stupid. But who could foresee their success? Often, when people see a book with The Witcher label on it, they assume it’s nothing more than fiction inspired by the game they already know.

“The game is made very well, and they merit all of the beneficiaries they get from it”, he said. The Witcher 3 is one of the most revered and successful games in history, which is to say nothing of its predecessors’ success, too.

