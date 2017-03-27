Even as they lick their wounds from a failed Affordable Care Act repeal effort, Republican leaders in Washington are looking ahead to the next battle – over taxes.

Q – I don’t get it.

A – The quick answer is it’s easy to vote against something when it stands no chance of becoming law.

But many counties across the country have only one insurer, after Humana Inc, Aetna Inc and UnitedHealth Group Inc pulled out after reporting hundreds of millions of dollars of losses. By demonizing the Affordable Care Act for seven years, Republicans built what turned out to be unrealistically high expectations among their conservative base that the law would be scrapped as soon as possible.

But it will very likely also induce insurers to offer much skimpier plans, potentially excluding the gravely ill and putting consumers at greater financial risk if they need care. They tried to make compromises and retain certain aspects of the law, while terminating others. They might try a series of smaller, more manageable bills that don’t have so many moving parts. President Trump wants a vote, and he wants a vote tomorrow – and that he told Republicans if they do not pass this, if they let it fail, there will be a political outcome, and they will be to blame for letting Obamacare stay in place, which – obviously they do not support the Affordable Care Act.

Q – So what happens to my marketplace coverage now?

Republicans had hoped success in their long-held goal of repealing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, would generate momentum and team spirit that would carry over into other fights.

Q – Does that mean Obamacare is safe for now? Republicans were willing to remove mandatory coverage for vital aspects of healthcare like pharmaceuticals, prenatal care, and hospitalization, but even gutting everything they could, the plan would not pass.

As a candidate, Trump had promised a “terrific deal” that would improve health care coverage while lowering costs.

Q – What about next year? And a political balance must be struck between conservatives eager to erase Obama’s law and push the system toward a free-market approach, and GOP moderates wary that would strip coverage from some voters and drive up out-of-pocket costs for others.

A – Hard to say. But that route restricts them to making changes affecting how much the government spends or collects in taxes. “They should keep going until they have a good plan that Americans can feel confident in”. Roll back the time, give people less coverage, and let them pay more.

CORLETTE: Absolutely. And there are some big decisions that the Trump administration needs to make that will affect very strongly the insurance companies’ pocketbooks.

Q – What kind of changes? Too bad. The ACA now allows states to ban Marketplace options that cover abortion, and quite a few have.

Conservative House Republicans want to exclude the rule from any replacement, arguing it drives up cost and stifles consumer choice. So association health plans would likely appeal to employers with younger, healthier workers who would qualify for lower rates and be less troubled by skimpier coverage.

One constituent, Wanda DuWitt, commented that Obamacare had no effect on the rich, helped lower-class people, and taxed middle-class people, adding that Donald Trump should not bring the health bill up for a vote on Friday if “you know you don’t have the votes to pass it yet”.

About 11 million are covered through an expansion of Medicaid, the health program created to help poor Americans.

In January 2016, Republicans in Congressfinally passed legislation – after years of trying – that would have nixed the law, but, unsurprisingly, Obama vetoed the measure. Those that are mainly in the business of managing Medicaid services under contracts with states, such as Molina Healthcare, oppose the bill because of the expected sharp reductions in Medicaid if it is enacted.

Some Americans breathed a sigh of relief, others boiled with frustration, and almost all resigned themselves to the prospect that the latest chapter in the never-ending national debate over health care would not be the last. “In the short term, we will still grow”, he said. “Congress has a responsibility to continue its work to solve this problem”, said Sen.