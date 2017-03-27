Hideto Tanihara records ace during final day of WGC-Dell Match Play

World number one Dustin Johnson, bidding to make golfing history, edged surprise package Hideto Tanihara of Japan 1-up to reach the WGC-Dell Match Play final in Texas on Sunday. Once again displaying his special mettle, Rahm buried the putt.

Extra holes looked on the cards when Tanihara found the heart of the green at the last and Johnson’s second spun back off the putting surface, from where he chipped to eight feet.

Jon Rahm pushed Dustin Johnson all the way in the final. In the end, that experience might have helped him.

Rahm will become the youngest victor of a World Golf Championships if he defeats the world number one in the final.

PGA: Chris Stroud birdied his final hole to cap off a 5-under 67 and take a one-shot lead in the Puerto Rico Open as he goes for his first PGA Tour victory. “So, to win both those matches not having my best stuff is definitely a positive”.

Johnson is bidding to win a third straight World Golf Championship Match Play title and become the first player to win all four World Golf Championships. “I’m proud of the way I played, the way I hung in there”.

Rahm had been in the clubhouse for 45 minutes by the time Johnson’s match finished after the Spaniard enjoyed a late run of four birdies in five holes to see off Haas.

In the match for third place, Haas beat Tanihara 2&1, though the loser at least enjoyed a hole-in-one at the par-three seventh.

“I’ve been making that putt all week”, said the 47-year-old lefthander. “I was trying to do the best I could, but just things weren’t happening, unfortunately for me”. Even when I was 4 down with six to go, I wasn’t that low. Johnson rolled in a four-footer for a par to halve the hole and seal the win. In the fourth round, he beat Zach Johnson, 5 and 4. He and Johnson traded pars, and Rahm, who has come up short against Johnson at two WGCs this month, was left to ponder what might have been.

“There’s not many rounds of golf where a player looks back and says, ‘I can not play any better, ‘ and today was one of those days”, Rahm said. Rahm fell behind because of early poor putting, and got back in when Johnson’s began to let him down.

“I didn’t give him any holes, except for 10 (where) I three-putted”, he said. “I really like that golf course …”

But Tanihara was unable to sink his birdie putt to prolong the match, enabling Johnson to recover by salvaging par and setting up an eagerly-anticipated showdown with Rahm. Johnson duly made par as Rahm could do no better, leaving the world No1 as the champion by the most slender of margins. “I feel my game is good and I need to concentrate on that”.

Rahm’s comeback bid fell short when he was unable to birdie the 18th to extend the match.

For Rahm, who defeated Bill Haas in Sunday morning’s semi-final, disappointment should not linger for long.

“From now on, any time I step on the tee I’m confident enough I can win a tournament”.

However his five WGC titles pale in comparison to Tiger Woods’ phenomenal tally of 18.

Daily local news headlines from across Gwinnett County.