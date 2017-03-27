HIGHLIGHTS: Nuggets keep pace on Portland with win over Pacers

Denver just defeated Cleveland 126-113 on Wednesday night. They have alternated wins and losses in 15 straight games, one shy of tying the National Basketball Association record set by the Buffalo Braves in 1977-78. This wasn’t the 140 points the Nuggets rang up on IN three months ago IN London, but there were plenty of parts of the game that felt similar.

George led IN with 11 points and Ellis scored nine for the Pacers, who shot 48.1 percent from the field (25 of 52) IN the first two quarters. IN (36-36) dropped two straight games and is 7-14 in its last 21 contests.

The Pacers have been a completely different team at home compared to the road. The Indiana Pacers have won five of their last six home games. Now, make that nine of 13.

When the offense is movin’, the Nuggets are groovin’. Ball movement was superb once again, with the Nuggets collecting 23 assists on 39 made field goals. Denver’s starters were solid most of the night, outscoring the Pacers starting five 91-81 and putting every one of those players into double-digit negative territory in plus/minus. The Philadelphia 76ers have lost eight of their last 10 road games.

The first, a no-look one-handed over-the-head dime to a cutting Danilo Gallinari, one the swingman couldn’t convert, and the second, a two-handed, behind-the-head flick that set up a well-positioned Wilson Chandler. Myles Turner seemed too committed to his jump shot missing a few opportunities to score and Nuggets went up by 21 points on a 17-4 scoring run. As a team, the Nuggets made seven of their first eight shots. “They are doing a good job playing off that”. Meanwhile, defensively they were solid against the Pacers pick-and-roll and finished the majority of defensive possessions with a first-shot rebound. The Nuggets led 67-56 at the half. More specifically, Jokic took over. On Friday, Denver led 64-53 at halftime.

Nikola Jokic did a little bit of everything to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers raised their energy level at the start of the third but couldn’t get much traction. Combine this with an epic failure to rebound and the Pacers were able to cut the lead to just three points.

The Pacers are 28-15 all-time against the Nuggets in Indianapolis.

“I just want to do whatever I can to win the game”, said the 22-year-old Serbian center. At that point the Nuggets began to relax on defense allowing an 11-2 Paul George run. “They can put points on the board, and we’ve got to be ready for that”. Two teams in the middle of each race will do battle Friday night as the Indiana Pacers host the Denver Nuggets.

Indiana’s bench came out and established themselves to start the second.

Stat of the game: 19.

Big men experiment. The first of three chances over the next two weeks for the Nuggets to face the twin tower tandem of DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis was over before it began Sunday.