Highly religious people and atheists are least fearful of death

“This produces a better estimate of the consensus in a field than looking at individual studies”. The data provided information about the religious beliefs and death anxiety of around 26,000 people worldwide.

A new research study conducted by scientists has revealed that both atheists and highly religious people are unafraid of death. Given the close association between religion and death, researchers have long thought that religion reduces the fear of death and the latest study backs up this long-held theory to a certain extent. Be that as it may, the word still manages to instil a sense of foreboding and fear in most people. Moreover, only 10 of 100 studies had showed a direct connection between fear of death and religiosity. Death anxiety was lowest among very religious and non-believers and was highest among uncertain individuals.

The study found this pattern to be remarkably consistent no matter how they measured religious belief, including surveying for a belief in God, a belief in the afterlife or just religious behavior like going to church or praying. Intrinsic religiosity is marked by true belief whereas extrinsic religiosity is motivated by social and emotional factors. This mixed picture shows that the relationship between religiosity and death anxiety may not be fixed, but may differ from context to context. This makes it hard to generalize how religiosity in different religions relates to anxiety about death.

Some researchers say the finding show both strong believers and strong disbelievers aren’t anxious about dying, with those in between showing most anxiety. The majority of the studies involves took place in the United States, with just a small number from Asia or the Middle East. Only a small number carried out in other parts of the world, making it hard to estimate how the pattern varies from culture to culture or religion to religion. Out of the 100 studies, the team only found 11 studies that were robust enough to test this idea, however, of these, nearly all formed this pattern.