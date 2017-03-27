Highway crash near Oyen claims woman, poor visibility a likely factor

A vehicle was travelling Eastbound on Highway 43 near range road 123 when it crossed the centre line and collided head on with an oncoming semi-tractor trailer travelling Westbound.

Police said the adult female driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on the scene while the driver of the semi was uninjured.

One woman is dead after a fatal head-on collision near the town of Oyen, about 300 kilometres east of Calgary. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

A section of Highway 9 has been closed to eastbound and westbound traffic and motorists are being detoured to Highway 41, Highway 884 or Highway 886.

Following the collision both vehicles ended up in opposite ditches. The closure is expected to last 8-10 hours.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2485.

RCMP is still investigating the cause of the collision, but say visibility in the area is poor due to heavy fog.

No further details are available at this time pending notification of Next of Kin.