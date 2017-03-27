Hit-and-run girl saves two lives as donor

A four-year-old girl who was knocked over with her grandmother in a hit-and-run has died.

Her mother, Rebecca Youens, posted on Facebook to share the news that her “little fighter” died in hospital on Saturday night after the incident at 3pm on Friday.

She was walking with her grandmother when they were hit by a black Ford Fiesta vehicle which then crashed into a lamp post.

Violet’s family donated her pancreas and both kidneys in the wake of her death.

Her nanny Angela French, 55, who was also hit by the auto is described as being in a serious but stable condition after the crash in Prescot Road, St Helens on Friday. They said that two men are believed to have fled the scene on foot. Angela was serious, but stable in hospital. Police are appealing for information to help them trace the two occupants of the Ford Fiesta who were seen running away on CCTV footage. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and blue shorts at the time.

The second is also described as white, aged 15-20, with brown medium length hair and wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts and dark trainers.

The police said they were pursuing numerous lines of inquiry.

He added police and air ambulance arrived within minutes.