Home advantage for Offaly in quarter-final showdown with Tipperary

Three of the hurling league quarter-finals, including Offaly’s, will be played as part of attractive double-headers.

The Cats will welcome Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford to Nowlan Park for their League quarter-final, the game serving as an appetiser for their championship clash later this Summer should the Model County come through their quarter-final clash with a group qualifier.

THE GAA HAVE announced fixture details for this weekend’s Allianz Hurling Division 1 quarter-finals along with the Division 1A relegation play-off.

Kilkenny were already assured of home advantage against Wexford in their hurling quarter-final because they have only played two home matches so far this year in the League whereas Wexford have played three.

The winners of Offaly-Tipperary play the winners of Kilkenny-Wexford, while the winners of Cork-Limerick will play the winners of Waterford-Galway.

The starting times for both games will be confirmed on Monday afternoon.

It has also been decided who will play home and away in the last eight – and Offaly’s task of trying to topple All-Ireland champions Tipperary has been made slightly easier with their clash set to take place at Tullamore Park.

Limerick will face into an eighth season in the second tier of the league in 2018 – joined by Galway and Offaly Also present will be Clare or Dublin and one from Laois, Kerry, Antrim or Carlow.