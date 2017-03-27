Homicide investigation underway after man found shot in north Tulsa home

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a north Tulsa home Saturday morning.

It happened near North Peoria and East Apache.

Upon arrival, police set up a perimeter around the house thinking someone else might be inside.

The cause of death is not known at this time.

