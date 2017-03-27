Honda Civic Type R Sounds Angry, F1 Driver Vandoorne Takes A Seat

The young Belgian enjoyed a brief stint in Honda’s high-performance hatch, ahead of what will be a thrilling opening to the 2017 Formula 1® Rolex Grand Prix in Melbourne.

THE ALL-NEW HONDA CIVIC Type R has touched down in Australia only weeks after being revealed to the world at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this month.

This is also a lesser torque power as Honda Civic Type R boasts 295 lb. ft of torque.

While its aggressive looks may be polarizing, there’s no arguing the hype around the Civic Type R’s contribution to a resurgence of hot hatches in the U.S. Honda says that it will be available in late spring with an MSRP in the mid-$30,000 range.

That rumble combined with Honda’s super slick six-speed manual is should make the Civic Type R one hell of a joy.

The Honda Civic Type R shares the same fundamentals as the Civic hatch and has been designed from the ground up to reward enthusiast drivers.

Civic enthusiasts that want proper excitement from their compact runabouts need no look any further than the Type R. Indeed, boys and girls, the automaker has finally made a decision to bring the Civic Type R in the United States, and it’s coming for the 2018 model year with a zingy 2.0-liter turbo engine.

We don’t know what engine is going to be offered with the 2018 Honda Civic Type-R but rumours have pointed to it being a 2 litre turbocharged engine.

Given the rather stiff competition in form of the Ford Focus ST and Volkswagen Golf GTI, hopes have been riding high that the all-new Civic Si would come to the fight prepared.