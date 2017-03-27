Hong Kong: Carrie Lam selected to be city’s next leader

The next few months will be critical for Leung and Lam, with Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to pay a visit on July 1 to celebrate Hong Kong’s 20th anniversary of the handover, with large protests expected.

Former chief secretary Carrie Lam was chosen by a 1,200-person committee to lead the city, pledging in her victory speech to unite political divisions that have hindered policy-making and legislative work. His detractors have criticized him for vastly underestimating Hong Kong’s budget surplus for most of the nine years he was budget secretary as well as failing to use the Asian financial hub’s massive stash of capital reserves effectively.

Mrs Lam’s popularity began to slip just as a younger generation of pro-democracy protesters rose to prominence, and tumbled further during the course of her election campaign this year. Majority of the council is pro-Beijing. “I’m expecting a resurgence of localism and the pro-independence movement”, Mr Ng told The Irish Times. In protest of their disenfranchisement, a local artist invited everyday Hong Kongers to stream their Sunday morning routine on Facebook under the hashtag #1194Only – in reference to the number of people who could cast a ballot.

Ms Lam said she will try to build consensus by focusing on social issues, including poverty and housing.

But she is widely disliked by the pro-democracy camp for her stance on political reform. He conceded defeat on Sunday, calling on Hong Kong to “rally behind” Lam. Tsang, who was finance minister of Hong Kong, filed his resignation in December to kickstart his campaign. Now what we can expect is continuing this nightmare for another five years.

Lam, 59, now must navigate between a central government that desires more control and a populace that demands greater freedoms. It wanted to ensure that Lam would win in a landslide. However, this does not give them enough seats to determine who becomes the next chief executive.

“I don’t think she will keep the balance”. The problem is, he’s not as popular as his two rivals, and does not have the support of major parties. “We need someone with the healing touch”.

“Appointments should be made strictly on merit, regardless of political affiliations…” And the fact that, increasingly, the top levels in the government are not filled by able people who have some credibility and standing within the community, but by people whose criteria is not merit, but simply whether you’re loyal and whether you’ll toe the line.

“Judging from what happened today, it’s the complete opposite of what Beijing wants in terms of repairing its relationship with Hong Kong society”, said Wong Chi-wai, spokesperson of an election committee coalition Academics in Support of Democracy. Another contingent waved signs that read “scam election” and screamed for universal suffrage.

In 2014, Lam led the failed effort to let Hong Kong choose the chief executive by direct popular vote. This means that the country’s way of life will remain as is, until 2047, when the rule expires. “As your Chief Executive, I shall do my utmost to uphold “one country, two systems” and to guard our core values”. The problem is not just that a majority of Hong Kongers now can not afford to purchase their own home; they also can not envision a future in which that is even a possibility for them or for their children. She would follow the “standard protocol” to contact mainland agencies in Hong Kong, including the Liaison Office of the central government as a chief executive-elect.