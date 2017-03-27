Hong Kong committee names new leader amid protests

Pro-democracy activists a year ago secured 325 seats on the committee – the highest number ever, but not enough seats to determine the next chief executive. They were in turn surrounded by dozens of counter-demonstrators.

It was rapidly taken down by police, who were out in force in the area, social media posts showed.

Activists claim that the majority of the city’s 7.3 million people have no say in their next leader.

She was chosen from among several candidates by a 1,200-person “election committee” stacked with pro-Beijing and pro-establishment loyalists. “Hong Kong people will be dissatisfied at the election result because it can’t represent the people’s stance”.

Pro-China and democracy protesters faced off outside the voting venue, with some activists later throwing toilet paper over the walls of China’s liaison office. She said she wants to heal Hong Kong’s divisions.

“The work of uniting society and moving forward begins now”, she said, but sidestepped questions whether Beijing was behind her victory.

Despite active campaigning that saw the city’s former finance secretary John Tsang become the favorite in polls of public opinion, and that political observers said was likely meant to have a behind-the-scenes effect on Beijing’s heart and mind, he secured just 365 votes. Retired judge Woo Kwok-hing had 21 votes.

Ms Lam takes over from current leader Leung Chun-ying, who was not seeking a second term, citing family reasons.

Hong Kong has been semi-autonomous since it was handed back to China by colonial ruler Britain in 1997. It’s speculated that he is not running in the election because Beijing wants to replace him with a likeable leader.

In 2007, she was appointed secretary for development by then Chief Executive Donald Tsang. Under the system, Hong Kong enjoys a degree of autonomy and rights not seen in the mainland. The Chinese authorities are critical of any pro-democracy protests, calling them “illegal” and a “threat to social peace”.

Outside the waterfront-facing Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, where members of the election committee had cast their ballots for two hours earlier that morning, protesters rallied against the decision and the fact that they did not have any votes in this election. All had been pre-vetted by Beijing. China’s National People’s Congress has stepped in to issue interpretations of Hong Kong’s Basic Law, or constitution, undermining the independence of local courts.

Lam has spoken of unifying Hong Kong as one of her top priorities, but some expect her backing from Beijing to have the opposite effect.

In January, a China-born tycoon was wheeled out of a luxury Hong Kong hotel in a wheelchair and then turned up in police custody across the border – an incident that reminded numerous 2016 abduction and detention of five Hong Kong booksellers. But the pro-democracy movement as a whole has splintered and lost momentum.

Still, her victory will be far from uncontested. She will succeed Leung who proved unpopular with large swathes of Hong Kong residents as he tightly aligned to Beijing.

She did not say whether she would push for more democracy. Hong Kong’s 70 lawmakers automatically receive a place on the committee.