Hong Kong elects Carrie Lam as next leader

Hong Kong’s chief executive election is held every five years.

She said: “I shall do my utmost to uphold “one country, two systems” and to guard our core values”. She was a leader of students during the Occupy Central campaign. They were in turn surrounded by dozens of counter-demonstrators.

James Tien Pei-chung, former chairman of the Liberal Party, said some Hong Kong businessmen had voted for Lam as they hoped the central government woul continue to support Hong Kong’s economy. The South China Morning Post reported on Sunday that Mr Tsang received 300 votes from a block of pro-democracy committee members.

Pro-democracy lawmaker and chairman of Demosisto Nathan Law Kwun-chung said he expected more street protests, given Lam’s low rating. She would also visit the Beijing’s liaison office as part of protocol, denying that it was any intention to befriend Beijing.

Carrie Lam waves after she won the election for Hong Kong’s Chief Executive in Hong Kong, China March 26, 2017.

The former career civil servant was chosen as next chief executive of the semi-autonomous city by a mainly pro-China committee.

Sources close to Lam say she is hard-working and intelligent, although she faces a hard task of unifying the Chinese-ruled city in the face of growing resentment from the pro-democracy faction. “My priority will be to heal the divide and to ease the frustration and to unite our society to move forward”, Lam said.

Hong Kong was bestowed political and economic autonomy under China’s “one country, two systems” rule, following the Hong Kong handover. Also-ran Woo Kwok-hing won 21.

“It’s not a matter of whether he will win or she will win”, agreed Martin Lee, the democracy campaigner.

“This election was of course affected by Beijing”.

Complicating Beijing’s calculation is the attitude of some 220 returned electors who supported Henry Tang in the last chief executive election. Politically, however, Beijing wants to keep the city’s reins in its control.

But the pro-democracy movement as a whole has splintered and lost momentum. Up until then, Hong Kong’s government had listened to public opinions about how it should implement the rights of all city residents to vote for their chief executive. All had been pre-vetted by Beijing.

“The Beijing government has the final say on who is going to be appointed by the Beijing government”.

“Have you reflected on why people call you “CY 2.0″?”

“It’s a selection rather than an election”, Joshua Wong, one of the leaders of the protests, told CNN. Both had pledged allegiance to the “Hong Kong nation”, not the People’s Republic of China, while taking their oaths of office. Woo, 71, has little experience in politics and public administration aside from 13 years as chairman of the Hong Kong commission overseeing election affairs. In 2014, parts of the city were paralysed when tens of thousands of protesters blocked major roads for almost three months to demand Beijing allow full democracy; demands that were ignored amid some violent clashes. Beijing has been keeping an eye on Hong Kong’s political scene, fearing that the new developments could harm its unity and authority. Lam, who will be the city’s first woman leader, was formerly his deputy.

Her victory was hardly a surprise. After the votes were counted, she bowed to the crowd and shook hands with the second-place finisher, former Finance Secretary John Tsang. “Carrie Lam’s victory means a change of luck for Hong Kong“, Chan said. While most families don’t even have a single vote, tycoon Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest man, and his two sons, Victor Li Tzar Kuoi and Richard Tzar Kai, each got to cast a ballot.

Speaking to reporters after the result was announced, Lam thanked her rivals and members of the election committee “no matter who they voted for”. He was Hong Kong’s financial secretary before quitting in December to campaign for the leadership, but Beijing didn’t approve his resignation for weeks, a sign taken by observers that he wasn’t in favor.