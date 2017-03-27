Hongkongers contribute significantly to WMO’s new cloud atlas

The new cloud, together with a few other classifications, have been included in the authoritative tome on clouds – updated for the first time in 30 years. That’s some pretty serious stuff, and the ICA is used by everyone from pilots to weather reporters as the end-all, be-all guide to those big fluffy balls of water vapor we call clouds.

He added: “Identifying, describing and naming clouds remains critical to the study of weather and climate”. But today we live in a world in which everyone has a smartphone camera, and burgeoning organizations like the Cloud Appreciation Society.

On World Meteorological Day which fell on Thursday (March 23), the weather organization published the latest edition.

The World Meteorological Society announce that it is recognizing 12 new cloud-related features in its latest update to the International Cloud Atlas, released this week.

George Anderson, the member of the WMO task team for revision of the International Cloud Atlas, stated that the new official cloud names that are presented to the International Cloud Atlas give the meteorologists all around the world with a common grouping for these cloud features.

In his message for the Day, Mr. Taalas noted the importance of understanding weather and climate changes in protecting people and property, and assisting communities to become more resilient.

I wasn’t ever really expecting the new classification of cloud to really become a newly classified cloud under the WMO. One look at these clouds and you know something very bad is coming.

Clouds are classified into 10 basic genera-such as cirrus and cumulonimubus-which describe their overall character, reports Stephanie Pappas at LiveScience.

Streaks under a cloud formation characterize the virga. In total there are about 100 combinations. Asperitas could look like waves at sea when it is perceived below. It is a long, typically low, horizontal tube-shaped cloud mass that often appears to roll about a horizontal axis.

Other additions include Cavum, also known as the hole-punch cloud; cauda, or tail cloud; mluctus; and murus, or wall cloud.

“Asperitas was first identified with the help of citizen science, enabled by modern technology”, said Cloud Appreciation Society Founder Gavin Pretor-Pinney. They were first recorded over Iowa, United States, in 2006. These special clouds are influenced by large waterfalls, localized heat from wildfires, saturation of air above forests and humans.