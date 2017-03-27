Horrific day on state’s roads

The NSW road toll comes as five men died on Victorian rural roads within 24 hours.

Two people have been killed in separate accidents in northern NSW on a horror day on the state’s roads.

Two young people have died after the vehicle they were in crashed into a power pole and exploded in flames in Matraville in Sydney’s east.

Early reports to the Western Advocate were that multiple people may have been on the motorcycle.

The Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit is investigating.

About 1.20pm police were called to Wee Waa Road following reports a auto had crashed.

Just after 10.30am emergency services were called to the Great Western Highway about 35km from Bathurst, following reports of a crash.

The 50-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man were travelling on a motorcycle along the Great Western Highway towards Bathurst, near Diamond Swamp Road, when the crash occurred at 10.30am. The man, 51, was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics before being flown to Liverpool in a critical condition.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the man had head, chest and leg injuries.

He was transported to Bathurst Airport and will be airlifted to Sydney.

The vehicle was believed to have been driven by a p-plate driver and police are investigating the possibility it was speeding before the crash around 10.30pm on Saturday, News Corp reports.

A few hours later, about 2pm, police were called to the same stretch of highway following reports of a second motor cycle crash.

Police from Mid North Coast Local Area Command are investigating both incidents.