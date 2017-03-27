House GOP abruptly pulls troubled health care bill

“Leaving this caucus will allow me to be a more effective member of Congress and advocate for the people of Texas“.

One member of the caucus, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., isn’t likely to fall in line.

Now, House Republican leaders are struggling with the same divisions that plagued them under President Barack Obama.

Brooks blasted the GOP’s American Health Care Act (AHCA) – backed by House Speaker Paul Ryan and President Donald Trump – as “the largest welfare program ever proposed” by Republicans. The roll call was on track to occur in about an hour.

A lack of women in a photo of negotiations over the GOP health care bill that was tweeted out by Vice President Mike Pence is drawing criticism from Democrats. “The CBO score is just wrong on that”, Mulvaney said.

The vote had been scheduled for late Thursday but was postponed after administration officials failed to convince skeptical conservative Republicans to support the bill.

The Freedom Caucus is made of hard-right Republicans who have been a major thorn in side of the party leadership, defeating bills and legislative actions they believe are not conservative enough.

He scolded conservative Republicans, explaining that Trump had felt “disappointed” that a “number of people he thought were loyal to him that weren’t”.

Trump has taken the lead in lobbying the Freedom Caucus, inviting members to the White House multiple times this week.

Last night, Trump announced that if the new plan is not passed then Republicans are stuck with ACA and the new president will move on to other issues.

No one group, such as the Freedom Caucus, was being singled out, said Mulvaney, who had been a member of that conservative group when he was a congressman from SC.

“The House Freedom Caucus was split, as was the liberal Republican groups”, he said.

Before the bill was pulled, Trump tweeted at the Freedom Caucus, saying Planned Parenthood funding would continue if they blocked the legislation.