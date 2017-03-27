House GOP Pulls ACA Replacement Bill

That meant on Friday they could try to do something yet again, with President Trump and even Steve Bannon meeting with the Freedom Caucus to help ensure their cooperation.

The most prominent of those conflicting loyalties, and the ones that eventually brought the bill’s demise, belonged to the House Freedom Caucus, who repeatedly demanded to push the bill further to the right and, with few exceptions, never agreed to support it.

Thus, the only reason why Trump had to put Obamacare repeal at the top of his legislative docket was to keep Paul Ryan’s naïve dream of permanent tax cuts alive for a little longer.

In additional fallout from Friday’s jarring setback, Rep. Ted Poe, R-Texas, said he was leaving the caucus.

President Donald Trump has found a target to blame for the failure of his first legislative initiative as president: Democrats.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer criticized Trump over his handling of the healthcare bill and said Republicans would face the same conservative revolt on other issues.

“Trump’s threat could become “a self-fulfilling prophecy”, said Andy M. Slavitt, the acting administrator of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for the last two years of the Obama administration”. “I think having bipartisan [legislation] would be a big, big improvement”, Trump added. Trump, meanwhile, seems to have just one plan for what’s next: wait for Obamacare to “explode”. On Sunday, Trump hit out at members of his party. “I think this would have given us tremendous momentum and I think this hurts that momentum”. He warned that Trump is destined to “lose again” on other parts of his agenda if he remains beholden to conservative Republicans.

Chip Kahn, president and CEO of the Federation of American Hospitals, said that policymakers must find a way to shore up the marketplaces because a broad swath of Americans rely on them. “When you see tax reform the first time, it will be the president’s plan and we’ll drive the debate on that”, Mulvaney said during an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America”.

Their comments came after another day of finger-pointing among Republicans, both subtle and not-so subtle. On Saturday, Trump urged Americans in a tweet to watch Judge Jeanine Pirro’s program on Fox that night. “But we can not do that until we keep our promise to repeal and replace the disaster known as Obamacare”, Trump explained. “He worked very, very hard”. To him, that was Paul Ryan’s job.

A spokeswoman for Ryan, AshLee Strong, said Ryan and Trump spoke for almost an hour Saturday and again on Sunday about moving forward on the agenda, saying “their relationship is stronger than ever right now”.

Priebus said Trump was not backing off his view that the tax reform bill needed a border tax. Republicans said the resulting lower revenue baseline would have made a revenue-neutral tax overhaul that much easier.

When the president gave up on the GOP bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, he also gave up almost $1 trillion in tax cuts and commensurate spending cuts for Medicaid, measures that would lower the budget baseline and make it easier to cut tax rates without adding federal debt. “There have always been these factions, each side had a different – or, probably about eight sides – have different version of how they would do that, and trying to bring all those together is very hard”. “But does it have to be fully offset?”