House Republicans Delay Vote On Bill To Repeal And Replace Obamacare

The larger impact of the failed American Health Care Act has yet to be seen, but it has been generally agreed that it was not the best showing by a man who prides himself with being the closer of deals.

Ryan and the hard-right House Freedom Caucus need to remember that Trump won running as a Populist, not as a Conservative or hardliner. But members left that meeting unsatisfied, NewsHour’s Lisa Desjardins reported, without any promises to carry the bill forward.

Trump has so far refrained from public criticism of the speaker, but – again on Twitter – he specifically urged followers to watch a Fox New segment on Saturday night, featuring commentator Jeanine Pirro excoriating Ryan and calling for him to be ousted.

“We’ll see what happens”, Trump said.

Priebus said Trump was looking ahead for now at debate over the budget and a tax plan, which he said would include a border adjustment tax and middle-class tax cuts.

“Not some one-size-fits-all mandate from Washington”, said Jordan, whose caucus backed a plan by South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford and Kentucky Sen.

Lawmakers on Sunday signaled that the fight for healthcare reform isn’t over, despite President Trump being dealt a major defeat when the GOP declined to vote on a healthcare bill that faced failure in the House.

But Ryan also backed the make-or-break vote, telling reporters on Thursday: “We have been promising the American people that we will repeal and replace this broken law because it’s collapsing and it’s failing families”.

Requiring maternity coverage, for example. He insisted the GOP overhaul effort was not over and that he regretted not spending more time with moderate Republicans and Democrats “to find some consensus”. Rep. Ted Poe of Texas publicly stepped down from the House Freedom Caucus on Sunday with words that were likely music to the president’s ears.

Three, Republicans – incredibly – haven’t figured out what they want. “This was all Ryan and Price”, the Trump official told CNN on Friday.

“We’re going to do tax reform as absolute”, Mnuchin said. After the health care debacle, Trump told Republican leaders he’s moving on. He lamented what he described as “a setback”, and said that Obamacare, for better or worse, “is the law of the land for the foreseeable future”. The strongest support for the bill-and the greatest responsibility for its unpopularity-came from the conservative establishment in the House, backing Ryan, with whom Bannon has long feuded.

Late Thursday, the White House signaled that Trump would move on to other priorities if the vote fails, leaving Obamacare in place. This and other things do make health care “complicated”.

“The majority of members saw how inhumane and egregious this [health care bill] would be”, Assistant Democratic Leader James Clyburn said in a news conference.

Following this crushing defeat, Trump blamed the Democrats in an interview with the New York Times-despite the Republican party holding control in both houses of Congress-and said he anticipates working with the Democratic caucus on health care once “Obamacare explodes”.

“We will not abandon that responsibility … and we trust that our Republican colleagues will not either”, Hoyer said.