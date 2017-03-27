How Han Solo got his name

Variety reports that Ian Kenny is the latest addition to the cast of Disney and Lucasfilm’s now untitled Han Solo movie. The latest addition to the Han Solo ensemble is Sing Street’s Ian Kenny. Kenny played a pretty mean character in Sing Street, so he’d fit right in as a member a gang of young space delinquents. I don’t know if Ehrenreich will be playing the younger version of Han as well, but I could imagine Kenny’s character acting as some sort of rival in Beckett’s gang. According to Comicbook, the “Rogue One” director said that Lord and Miller have the hardest task out of all the filmmakers on the project, and believes that they can hit the mark.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is the first movie of the “Star Wars” franchise that does not focus on the main story, but rather aims to expound it. We’ll just have to wait and see, but as Han Solo is set to be released on May 25th, 2018, we hopefully don’t have too much longer to wait until some official details are revealed about this film.

It’s reported that Han Solo isn’t the character’s real name and the film will explore his background and how exactly he came to be.

There were a few things that happened [that were] significant in Han Solo’s life, like acquiring a certain vehicle and meeting a certain Wookiee, that will happen in this film. “But you will also discover how he got his name”. He also appeared on Irish TV series Fair City. There may be more names added to the cast as production continues and details surface, so stay tuned to see what else we learn.