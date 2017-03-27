How Health-Care Coverage Would Change Under GOP Proposal

Many of them wanted a repeal of the Affordable Care Act – something Republican leaders said they couldn’t do under budget rules – or nothing at all.

On Sunday, the president tweeted that the conservative House Freedom Caucus, along with the Club of Growth and Heritage Action for America “saved” Planned Parenthood and ObamaCare. Support among moderates also had eroded because of concessions to the far-right that were added to the bill. On Friday afternoon, the House GOP leadership pulled its bill overhauling Obamacare rather than experience a humiliating defeat. “And as we look at that, that remains our primary focus”.

The Tuesday Group consists of more moderate House Republicans.

Though Trump previously needled the House Freedom Caucus on Twitter, hoping to scare members into getting behind the bill, his tweet Sunday shifted the blame.

“When you lose the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee”, Cotton said, “the problem is not with a specific faction in the House, it’s with the bill”. “And it would be good for the American people to see the parties come together on this”.

Democrats say such concessions would violate the Byrd rule.

As for what this means for Republican efforts to repeal & replace Obama’s ACA, Speaker Paul Ryan said we’d be ‘living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future’. “We have ideas, they have ideas, to try to improve Obamacare“. “We can’t be chasing the flawless all the time“. They were being left in the dark, they had concerns that the bill would not work for their constituents. They said, “Give us the House and the Senate”.

The failure of the Republicans to agree on a deal shows that the Republicans consist of people who stand on principle – some on the conservative side of the spectrum, some on the liberal side.

After Republicans were forced to pull their bill to replace Obamacare from the floor of the GOP-controlled House on Friday, Trump blamed Democrats and vowed to let Obamacare “explode”.

Priebus said Trump spoke to Ryan Saturday and doesn’t want him to step down.

“Yes this does make tax reform more hard”, said Ryan. He enjoyed his relationship with Paul Ryan.

“There’s no way that it’s anything but an absolute, mitigated disaster, both for the president and for Speaker Ryan”, Donald Kettl, a professor of public policy at the University of Maryland told VOA. “None of that has changed”. “I’m not in any trouble, ” he said.

Earlier on Friday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said that the vote would go ahead at 15:30 (19:30 GMT).

“The folks who voted no are the folks to blame, ” said Mulvaney, a former member of the Freedom Caucus.

Trump repeatedly promised to repeal the Affordable Care Act during his presidential bid.

Trump also said “No”, when asked if he had rushed the bill. After years of disagreement on how to oppose the Democratic White House, the party is just as divided in how to lead with a Republican White House.

They decided on the latter and now Trump’s entire agenda is in jeopardy.