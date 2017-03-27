HRW urges Jordan to arrest or deny entry to Sudan’s Bashir

The ICC issued two arrest warrants against al-Bashir in 2009 and 2010 for alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed in Darfur.

His remarks came in response to a call by Human Rights Watch (HRW) calling on Jordan to deny entry to Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir or arrest him if he enters the country.

Since the issuing of the ICC arrest warrants, members of the global court, including Botswana and Denmark, have affirmatively signalled that the Sudanese president faces arrest if he enters their territory.

Ghandour said Bashir was attending the Arab League’s annual summit as Jordan’s King Abdullah II insisted that he come.

“Jordan would be defying its worldwide obligations as an ICC member if it allows Bashir to visit without arresting him”, said Elise Keppler, the associate global justice director, at HRW in a statement.

A brutal counterinsurgency campaign against an ethnic minority uprising in Sudan’s western Darfur region has left at least 300,000 people killed and displaced more than 2.5 million since the conflict began in 2003, according to the UN.

“President Omar al-Bashir will participate in the Arab summit in spite of his hectic schedule”, Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour told the official SUNA news agency.

The ICC is to hold a public hearing on April 7 to probe whether South Africa – a signatory to the Rome Statute of the world war crimes court – failed in its duty in refusing to do so.

Jordanian authorities have not commented on whether they will be allowing al-Bashir’s first visit to the country as an ICC fugitive.