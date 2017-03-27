HTC One (M8) is getting Android 7.0 Nougat update at T

Samsung has finally started rolling out the highly-anticipated Android 7.0 Nougat over-the-air (OTA) update for its flagship Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge handsets in the United Kingdom, following its recent Nougat rollout in Canada.

Nevertheless, those who wish to experience multi-window support along with a bunch of performance improvements and bug fixes, may go ahead and install the latest Nougat OTA firmware by navigating to Settings About device System updates. The Chinese technology giant finally rolled out Android 7.0 Nougat-based MIUI 8.2 update to its Mi 5 recently after months of waiting but there are still a long line of handsets that are yet to get it. If this isn’t truly a mistake made by T-Mobile, it’s remarkable that HTC has chose to continue to support its One (M8), a smartphone that was launched back in March 2014.

This is an early Christmas present for HTC One M8 users on T-Mobile because this OS probably won’t make it to the unlocked variants of the same phone. If you have already received the update, do not forget to share with fellow users in the comment section below. Still, with all the efforts that HTC has put into keeping its most popular flagships up to date software-wise, we don’t think there will be another major update for the One (M8) after this one.