HTC Vive to make VR content for Warner Bros. film

HTC Vive has announced the second wave of companies to join its global accelerator program, Vive X. Over 30 new companies will receive funding and support to help grow the VR and AR ecosystems even further, spanning businesses across San Francisco, Beijing, Shenzhen and Taipei. It appears to be a rational choice for HTC, considering the plot established in a VR space. Designed from the ground up for room-scale VR and true-to-life interactions, VIVE delivers on the promise of VR with game-changing technology and best-in-class content. Viveport is the app store for HTC Vive.

HTC will also be responsible for producing varied pieces of VR content concerning the world of Ready Player One. The film is produced by Spielberg, Donald De Line, Dan Farah and Kristie Macosko Krieger, with Adam Somner, Daniel Lupi, Chris DeFaria and Bruce Berman serving as executive producers. It is a presentation of Warner Bros. Speaking of the association, Blair Rich, President, Worldwide Marketing, Warner Bros.

Ready Player One, adapted from Ernest Cline’s 2011 book of the same name, is set in a dystopian future where people turn to a VR simulator to escape the real world – and in the hope of inheriting its creator’s entire fortune.

All the tools required for developing new VR content will be made available to companies in the program, platforms, hardware, software as well as expert advice from Vive X. Pictures entered into a strategic partnership in which HTC Vive will be the exclusive VR partner for all content, online and offline activations for the theatrical and home entertainment release of Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One. And HTC is creating VR experiences to go along with the movie. Since HTC delivers the most advanced and immersive VR experience to the customers, a movie based on VR future tech seems like an alluring idea. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Warner Bros.to bring these experiences to consumers, on all platforms, around the globe”.

Addressing the event, Alvin Wang Graylin, the China regional president of Vive at HTC, described the announcements as a good start in 2017 for the global VR industry.